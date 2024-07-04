Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 139.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 124,022 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 27.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 43,313 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 7.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,176,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,630,000 after acquiring an additional 142,519 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 25.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:STLA traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,132,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

