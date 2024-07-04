Wealthstar Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after buying an additional 410,146 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,429,000 after buying an additional 296,776 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,638,000 after buying an additional 95,946 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 119,470 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,989,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,300,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 5.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

