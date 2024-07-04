Wealthstar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $95.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,326. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.36. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.