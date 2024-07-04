Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.52. The company had a trading volume of 329,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,254. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.53 and a 200 day moving average of $179.50.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
