Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.52. The company had a trading volume of 329,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,254. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.53 and a 200 day moving average of $179.50.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.