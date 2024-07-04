Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,449.7% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,210,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,288 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,964,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,886,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 924,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,854,000 after purchasing an additional 413,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,046,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.36. 363,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,522. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1508 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

