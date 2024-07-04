WEMIX (WEMIX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.34 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00001934 BTC on major exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $446.99 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 527,241,653 coins and its circulating supply is 407,458,332 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 527,167,110.64193225 with 407,420,097.3587675 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.20604107 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $9,089,682.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

