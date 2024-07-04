WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Baird R W cut WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE:WCC opened at $159.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.13. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $122.30 and a 52 week high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at $369,342,852.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,754,960 shares of company stock worth $303,728,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 65.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

