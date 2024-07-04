West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up 3.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.23% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $65,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Quarry LP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $320.90. 227,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,882. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.83. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

