Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Trading 0.5% Higher

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.77. Approximately 7,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 13,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.1211 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
About Western Asset Total Return ETF
The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
