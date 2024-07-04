Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Trading 0.5% Higher

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.77. Approximately 7,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 13,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.1211 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

