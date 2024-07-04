Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 12,000.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 1.2 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $847.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $838.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $757.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.59 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.