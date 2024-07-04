Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $192,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $47,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 77,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 46,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.61.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

