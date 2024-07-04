Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $36,823,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,604,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $174.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $112.82 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

