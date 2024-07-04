Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.47

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and traded as low as $7.40. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 651,963 shares traded.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0442 per share. This represents a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 47.33%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

