Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires 6,740 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 456.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.51. The stock had a trading volume of 173,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,299. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $96.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

