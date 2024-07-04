Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 1,200 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $112.82 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.30. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

