Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,416 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 1.74% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 137,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 179,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SMB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.99. 13,648 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

