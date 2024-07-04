Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $37.81 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 0.52% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $37,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.26. 129,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.39. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

