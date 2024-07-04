Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.47. 1,078,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,670. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

