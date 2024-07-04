Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases 5,461 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 0.75% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,506,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 767,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after buying an additional 156,344 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 341,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SHYD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.30. 31,878 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0621 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.