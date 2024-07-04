Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,971 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 123,063.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 79.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,883,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,655,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,155,903. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

