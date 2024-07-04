Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole Sells 6,147 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $412,402.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,875 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Brian Richard Hole sold 293 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $20,439.68.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

WLFC stock opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $455.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.05. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $70.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WLFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Willis Lease Finance

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.