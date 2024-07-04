WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.62

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.62 and traded as low as $50.61. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $50.94, with a volume of 9,173 shares traded.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $514.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,615,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 270,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

