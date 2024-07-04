Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.41 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $124.11 million and $17.41 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be purchased for about $25.45 or 0.00043777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 4,876,239 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 4,850,495.48378865. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 26.03889642 USD and is down -7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1086 active market(s) with $17,560,278.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

