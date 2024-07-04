Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Wrapped eETH has a total market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $55.44 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped eETH token can now be bought for approximately $3,115.46 or 0.05644594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH’s launch date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,370,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,373,669.37127506. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,418.77247524 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $209,153,360.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

