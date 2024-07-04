Wrapped Matic Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.54 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $71.54 million and approximately $26.53 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 152,231,749 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 153,819,720.59170297.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

