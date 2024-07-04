XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.28.
A number of brokerages recently commented on XPEV. Daiwa America raised XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $8.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng
XPeng Stock Performance
XPeng stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.76.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
