XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPEV. Daiwa America raised XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $8.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $835,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,033,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.76.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

