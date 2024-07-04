YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $1.22 (NYSEARCA:YBIT)

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.2164 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.
YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA YBIT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 235,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,718. YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.15.
