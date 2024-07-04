YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRSH) Plans Dividend of $0.82

YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.815 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CRSH traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.38. 78,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,962. YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63.

