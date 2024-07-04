Zentry Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last Week (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Zentry has a market capitalization of $109.77 million and $21.60 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zentry token can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zentry Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,547,111,150 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02060198 USD and is down -12.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $21,151,005.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

