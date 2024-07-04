ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $22.73. 1,781,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,325,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.
Read Our Latest Report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.35%.
Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
