ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $22.73. 1,781,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,325,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.35%.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.