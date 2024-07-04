Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Increased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,757,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,923,000 after purchasing an additional 797,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,564,000 after purchasing an additional 600,804 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.60. 1,251,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,660. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

