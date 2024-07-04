ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,369,707,000 after buying an additional 372,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,143,388,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,598,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,716 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,333,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,527,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 309,796 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.09.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,625 shares of company stock worth $913,158 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.49. The stock had a trading volume of 713,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.01. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

