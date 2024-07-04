ZRC Wealth Management LLC Buys 240 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUSFree Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 320,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 535.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 65,466 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.90. 101,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,365. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average of $86.15. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $91.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

