ZRC Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.16. 139,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,026. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

