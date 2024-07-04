ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $183,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

IWS traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.05. The company had a trading volume of 153,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,038. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

