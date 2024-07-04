ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $7.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,514,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,778,000 after purchasing an additional 179,483 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.56. 464,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,954. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

