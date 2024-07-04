ZRC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 571.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,917,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 987,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,952,000 after buying an additional 120,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.05. 761,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,250. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

