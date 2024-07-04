ZRC Wealth Management LLC Invests $960,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,397,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,446,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,975,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $11,219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,713,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,962,000 after purchasing an additional 349,070 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 174,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,953. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

