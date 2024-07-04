ZRC Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RFV traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $111.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,409. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.95 and a 12-month high of $119.56.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

