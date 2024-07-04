ZRC Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.45. 27,233,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,364,356. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

