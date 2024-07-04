ZRC Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 102,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,928,044 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

