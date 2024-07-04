Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.40. 855,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,165. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

