10,992 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,416,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,473,000 after buying an additional 6,060,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,356,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,068,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,882 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 11,616,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,222,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,043 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,958,134,000 after buying an additional 1,649,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE TSM traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.94. 11,362,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,989,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $185.08. The stock has a market cap of $953.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

