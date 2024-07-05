1,229 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $198.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,881. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.26 and a fifty-two week high of $224.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

