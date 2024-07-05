123,132 Shares in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 123,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,633,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 472,595 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,174,000.

Several research firms recently commented on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,893 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,065 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,942. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.32. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

