12,910 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Pentair by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.38. 816,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,965. Pentair plc has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

