14,500 Shares in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Purchased by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 24.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE CAPL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,289. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.41. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $24.19.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $941.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 701.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 344.26%.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

