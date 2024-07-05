1inch Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $444.29 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, 1inch Network has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges. 1inch Network has a market cap of $444.29 million and approximately $47.27 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,252,704,257 tokens. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

