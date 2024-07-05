2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,847,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 4,178,348 shares.The stock last traded at $27.01 and had previously closed at $32.02.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITX. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

