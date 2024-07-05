2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,847,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 4,178,348 shares.The stock last traded at $27.01 and had previously closed at $32.02.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
