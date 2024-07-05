312,771 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 312,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,871,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,262,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,336,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

